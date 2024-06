Energy Minister Signs RON34.5M Financing Contracts For Investments In Photovoltaic Panels

Energy Minister, Sebastian Burduja, on June 7 signed 14 financing contracts worth a total of RON34.5 million (EUR7 million), through the Modernization Fund, for investments in photovoltaic panels. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]