Exit poll shows Bucharest mayor winning second term, PSD-PNL alliance first in EU Parliament race
Jun 9, 2024
Bucharest mayor Nicu?or Dan is projected to win 45% of the votes cast in the local elections on June 9, according to an exit poll conducted by CURS-Avangarde quoted by Digi24. Former Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea is on the second place, with 24% of the votes. Firea entered the race for the (...)
