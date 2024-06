Inter Cars Romania Sees Turnover Rise 19.7% To Nearly RON1.8B in 2023

Inter Cars Romania Sees Turnover Rise 19.7% To Nearly RON1.8B in 2023. Automotive parts and accessories wholesaler Inter Cars Romania, part of Polish group Inter Cars, for 2023 reported turnover worth around RON1.8 billion (EUR363.5 million), up 19.7% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]