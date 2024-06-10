OMV Petrom completes full takeover of Bulgarian Han Asparuh offshore perimeter

OMV Petrom completes full takeover of Bulgarian Han Asparuh offshore perimeter. The Bulgarian government has approved the transfer of the 57.14% stake held by the French energy company TotalEnergies in the Han Asparuh oil and gas block in the Black Sea to OMV Offshore Bulgaria GmbH, part of the Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), and extended the permit (...)