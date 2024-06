Restart Energy Wants to Raise EUR6.5M Funding Via Bonds from Bucharest Stock Exchange Investors

Restart Energy One, one of the largest independent electricity and renewable energy suppliers in Romania, wants to raise funding via a bond issue of as much as EUR6.5 million that it should list on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]