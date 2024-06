Deloitte Romania Assists Affidea in Takeover of MedEuropa Radiotherapy Centers

Deloitte Romania Assists Affidea in Takeover of MedEuropa Radiotherapy Centers. Deloitte Romania assisted healthcare group Affidea, the largest player in the field of medical imaging, in taking over the four MedEuropa Romania clinics, which are specialized in radiotherapy, present in four cities of the country. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]