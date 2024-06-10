Romania’s 2024 elections: President of opposition party USR resigns after disappointing results

Romania’s 2024 elections: President of opposition party USR resigns after disappointing results. C?t?lin Drul?, the president of the Save Romania Union (USR), has resigned after the party recorded disappointing results in the June 9 elections. “The result of the elections is below the expectations we had. […] I take responsibility for the result,” Drul? said in his resignation speech. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]