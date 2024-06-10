First episode of HBO hit show House of the Dragon to premiere at TIFF.23 in Romania



First episode of HBO hit show House of the Dragon to premiere at TIFF.23 in Romania.

Attendees of the 23rd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (June 14-24, 2024, Cluj-Napoca) will have the opportunity to watch the first episodes or complete seasons of new series, presented as national premieres in the To Be Continued section. Highlights include the first (...)