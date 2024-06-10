Romania’s local & EU elections: Slightly fewer electoral law violations, irregularities reported this year

Romania’s local & EU elections: Slightly fewer electoral law violations, irregularities reported this year. The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) said that 1,578 contraventions or possible electoral law violations were reported during the local and European elections on June 9, and roughly 40% of them have not been confirmed. Compared to the previous European Parliament and local elections and the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]