June 10, 2024

Local elections 2024: Partial results show most of Romania’s major cities reelect mayors
Local elections 2024: Partial results show most of Romania’s major cities reelect mayors.

Romanians elected their representatives in local administration, including the general mayor of the capital, county council presidents, members of the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest, county councils, local mayors, sector mayors of the Capital, and members of local councils (...)

Russia is the biggest threat to European security, Romanian president says at B9 meeting Improving security on NATO’s eastern flank and in the Black Sea region is paramount to the regional security of the countries in the vicinity, said Romanian president Klaus Iohannis at a meeting of the Bucharest 9 (B9) countries in Riga. The B9 format, initiated by Romania and Poland, brings (...)

EY Future Consumer Index: Nearly Half Of Respondents Still Optimistic About The Future Nearly half (47%) of respondents continue to be optimistic about the future, as per the latest EY Future Consumer Index (FCI), which surveyed more than 23,000 consumers across 30 countries – despite concerns about rising living costs (73%), climate change (63%) and geopolitical tensions (51%).

OMV Petrom Invests EUR750M At Petrobrazi Refinery To Become First Major Producer Of Sustainable Fuels In Southeast Europe OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy producer in Southeast Europe, will invest approximately EUR750 million at Petrobrazi to transform the refinery into the first major producer of sustainable fuels in the region.

Countdown to Techsylvania 2024: Secure your spot now! As the days count down to the highly anticipated Techsylvania 2024, excitement is building for an extraordinary gathering of innovators, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts. Scheduled for June 26-27 at Cluj Innovation Park, this year's event promises to be the most groundbreaking yet. With a (...)

Romanian Film Festival returns to Seattle for 11th edition in November Ten Romanian feature films will premiere in Seattle, the US, between November 1-3, during the 11th edition of the Romanian Film Festival. The event will take place at SIFF Cinema Uptown, an important cultural space and European film promoter in downtown Seattle. The lineup and guests of the (...)

Love Button travels with Coldplay to Romania to volunteer at local non-profit Asocia?ia Magic Love Button Global Movement, in collaboration with Coldplay, will work with local non-profit Asocia?ia Magic during the two days the British rock band is scheduled to perform in Romania. According to the official release, the initiative is part of Coldplay's commitment to positively impacting (...)

Romanian Consumer Protection Agency fines companies at Otopeni Airport for irregularities Representatives of Romania's Consumer Protection Agency (ANPC) inspected economic operators at Bucharest's Otopeni Airport (Henri Conad? International Airport) and issued fines totaling nearly RON 370,000 (EUR 74,300). Among the irregularities found were dirty display cases and storage spaces, (...)

 


