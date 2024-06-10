Local elections 2024: Partial results show most of Romania’s major cities reelect mayors

Local elections 2024: Partial results show most of Romania’s major cities reelect mayors. Romanians elected their representatives in local administration, including the general mayor of the capital, county council presidents, members of the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest, county councils, local mayors, sector mayors of the Capital, and members of local councils (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]