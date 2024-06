Statistics Board: Average Income Per Household In Romania At RON7,175 In 2023

Statistics Board: Average Income Per Household In Romania At RON7,175 In 2023. The total monthly average income in Romania stood at RON7,175 per household, in nominal terms, in 2023, representing RON2,872 per person and increasing by 11% and by 11.5%, respectively, compared to 2022, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Monday (June 10). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]