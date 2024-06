Romanian students win gold and silver medals at Asian Physics Olympiad

Romanian students win gold and silver medals at Asian Physics Olympiad. Romanian students won five gold medals, two silver medals, and an honorable mention at the Asian Physics Olympiad, held in Malaysia. The gold medals were won by the team of Alexandru Momoiu, who is also the absolute winner of this edition, with the highest total score in the competition and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]