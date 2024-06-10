Forty Management Finalizes Lagoon Park Bucharest Project In Wake Of EUR33M Investment

Forty Management Finalizes Lagoon Park Bucharest Project In Wake Of EUR33M Investment. Forty Management, a Romanian developer of real estate projects with mixed destination and green urban reconversion, has announced that it will inaugurate on June 12 the Lagoon Park Bucharest project, the first artificial urban beach in Europa, following an investment of EUR33 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]