Nuclearelectrica Starts Works On Tritium Removal Facility At Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant

Nuclearelectrica Starts Works On Tritium Removal Facility At Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant. State-run company Nuclearelectrica (BSE:SNN), Romania’s sole nuclear power producer, and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) have announced the start of works on the first tritium removal facility in Europe, located at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]