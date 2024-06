DB Global Technology Reports RON713M Turnover For 2023, Up 35% YoY

DB Global Technology Reports RON713M Turnover For 2023, Up 35% YoY. DB Global Technology, Deutsche Bank’s Bucharest tech center, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON713.4 million, up 34.9% year-over-year, in line with data from the balance sheet submitted by the company to Romania's finance ministry. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]