Electrolux Overshoots RON1B Turnover Mark In 2023, Up 18.7% YoY. Household appliances manufacturer Electrolux Romania, the local subsidiary of Swedish group Electrolux, reported a turnover of RON1.049 billion (EUR212.1 million) for 2023, up 18.7% from nearly RON883.9 million (EUR179.2 million) reported in 2022, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]