Number Of Romanians With Over EUR100,000 In The Bank Up To Almost 77,000 In Q1.

76,746 individuals in Romania had bank deposits of more than EUR100,000 at the end of the first quarter of 2024, over RON82.6 billion (about EUR16.5 billion) in all, the latest statistics of the Bank Deposit Guarantee Fund (FGDB) show.