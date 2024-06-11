 
June 11, 2024

Partial official EP election results show Romania’s ruling coalition slightly below 50%
The partial official results announced by the Romanian Central Electoral Bureau after the counting of the votes in 99.2% of the voting stations, and quoted by Digi24, indicate the ruling coalition formed by Social Democrats (PSD, S&D) and Liberals (PNL, EPP) received 48.70% of the votes – (...)

Ford Otosan Romania shows dip in turnover due to halt in production of the EcoSport model Ford Otosan Romania, the company that manufactures automobiles at the Craiova plant in southern Romania, has published its annual report for 2023, showing lower results compared to the previous year in terms of turnover. The car plant in Craiova registered revenues of RON 13.6 billion (EUR (...)

NEPI Rockcastle brings SPOT Festival concept to its shopping centers in Romania NEPI Rockcastle, a leading owner, developer, and operator of shopping centers in Central and Eastern Europe, announced the launch of the SPOT Festival concept in Romania. More than 35 artists from various musical genres will perform on 14 stages in malls across the country for six months. The (...)

Bucharest mayor unveils plans for largest food bank in Romania By the end of this year, Bucharest will have the largest food bank established by a public authority in Romania, according to the recently re-elected mayor, Nicu?or Dan. Bucharest City Hall, through the Directorate of Social Assistance, is currently constructing a social services complex in (...)

Romanian-French contemporary artists celebrate Constantin Brancu?i with exhibition in Paris In resonance with the Constantin Brâncu?i retrospective organized by the Centre Pompidou, the Arche Culturelle association and the Romanian Cultural Institute, in collaboration with the Cosmose Club, organize the exhibition entitled Brâncu?i inspir?/Brâncu?i inspires in Paris. The special (...)

Romanian AI model among finalists of the world's first beauty pageant for AI-generated women Aiyana Rainbow, a model designed by a team from Romania, is among the finalists of the world's first beauty pageant for AI-generated women. A total of 1,500 AI creators from countries such as the USA, India, Japan, South Korea, and Portugal entered the competition. The 10 finalists were (...)

DIY Retailer Leroy Merlin Completes Relocation of Craiova Store to 16% Bigger Space Retailer Leroy Merlin has completed the relocation of Craiova store, which will be opened on June 19 in the same shopping center Electroputere Park, to a 14,750-sqm space, 16% bigger than the previous location.

Vertiv Romania Seeks to Hire over 40 Specialists for Cluj Office Vertiv Romania, a provider of critical digital infrastructure solutions and IT support services, has more than 40 positions available at the Cluj business hub, which supports key functions globally and regionally.

 


