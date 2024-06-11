Romania’s Bra?ov to host winter edition of 2027 European Youth Olympic Festival

Romania’s Bra?ov to host winter edition of 2027 European Youth Olympic Festival. Romania will host an edition of the European Youth Olympic Festival for the second time in 2027, the Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced. The winter event will take place in Bra?ov, also a host in 2013. Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu approved a memorandum on supporting the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]