Poland’s Szallas Group Buys Romanian Travel Agency Litoralulromanesc.ro for EUR21M

Poland’s Szallas Group Buys Romanian Travel Agency Litoralulromanesc.ro for EUR21M. Travel agency Litoralulromanesc.ro, owned by local entrepreneur Ionut Nedea, which sells holiday packages on the Romanian seaside, has been acquired by Szallas Group, part of Polish group Wirtualna Polska Holding. The value of the deal stands at EUR21 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]