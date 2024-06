Roofing Maker Caretta Buys Craiova Roofing Plant from Polish Multinational

Metal tile roofing manufacturer Caretta, set up by entrepreneur Ciprian Marcu in Iasi, in 2024 bought a Craiova roofing plant from Polish producer Viking Pruszynski.