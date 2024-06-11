PwC Romania and D&B David si Baias Assisted Ionut Nedea in Sale of Travel Agency Litoralulromanesc.ro To Poland’s Szallas Group

PwC Romania and D&B David si Baias Assisted Ionut Nedea in Sale of Travel Agency Litoralulromanesc.ro To Poland’s Szallas Group. A team of PwC Romania consultants specialized in deals and D&B David si Baias lawyers have assisted the founder of travel agency Litoralulromanesc.ro, Ionut Nedea, in selling the company to Szallas Group, part of Polish group Wirtualna Polska Holding. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]