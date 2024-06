Sierra Quadrant: Over 16,000 Companies Closed in Romania in Jan-April 2024, a 12-Year High

More than 16,000 companies shut down after the first four months of 2024, almost 3,000 more than in the previous year, marking a 12-year high, reveals a Sierra Quadrant analysis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]