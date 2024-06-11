OMV Petrom invests EUR 750 mln at Romanian refinery to become region’s first major producer of sustainable fuels

OMV Petrom invests EUR 750 mln at Romanian refinery to become region’s first major producer of sustainable fuels. Integrated energy producer OMV Petrom said it would invest roughly EUR 750 million at Petrobrazi to transform the refinery into the first major producer of sustainable fuels in Southeast Europe. The company will build a plant for the production of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and renewable (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]