AI-based conversational solutions company DRUID implements virtual assistant for Dacia Romania

AI-based conversational solutions company DRUID implements virtual assistant for Dacia Romania. DRUID, the global company specializing in AI-based conversational solutions, has successfully implemented a virtual assistant for Dacia Romania. The virtual assistant responds to user inquiries with human-like accuracy, the company said. By converting sentences in Romanian from various types (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]