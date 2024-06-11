EY Future Consumer Index: Nearly Half Of Respondents Still Optimistic About The Future
Jun 11, 2024
EY Future Consumer Index: Nearly Half Of Respondents Still Optimistic About The Future.
Nearly half (47%) of respondents continue to be optimistic about the future, as per the latest EY Future Consumer Index (FCI), which surveyed more than 23,000 consumers across 30 countries – despite concerns about rising living costs (73%), climate change (63%) and geopolitical tensions (51%).
