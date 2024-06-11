Flowing Streams residency program facilitates research on water ecology in rural areas of Romania

Flowing Streams residency program facilitates research on water ecology in rural areas of Romania. Eight artists and practitioners from seven European countries will conduct research this summer on the theme of water ecology in rural areas of Romania as part of the Flowing Streams residency program, an initiative by EUNIC Romania. The Flowing Streams finalists were chosen from a total of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]