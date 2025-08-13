DRI, A DTEK Group Company Borrows EUR60M From UniCredit And Garanti BBVA To Fund Construction Of PV Park In Vacaresti

DRI, A DTEK Group Company Borrows EUR60M From UniCredit And Garanti BBVA To Fund Construction Of PV Park In Vacaresti. DRI, a subsidiary of the DTEK group, backed by billionaire Rinat Akhmetov, has signed a non-recourse loan agreement of up to EUR60 million with UniCredit and Garanti BBVA to finance the construction and operation of the Vacaresti photovoltaic park in Dambovita County. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]