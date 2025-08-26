ROCA FP plans to nearly triple Fondul Proprietatea’s assets to EUR 1.1 bln

ROCA FP plans to nearly triple Fondul Proprietatea’s assets to EUR 1.1 bln. ROCA FP, a consortium formed by Romanian investment consultant ROCA Investments and Luxembourg-based fund manager IRE AIFM HUB, has set out an ambitious growth plan for Fondul Proprietatea (FP) after emerging as the preferred candidate in the fund’s ongoing management selection process, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]