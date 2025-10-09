Romania's Nuclearelectrica signs contract with EDF for nuke unit retooling, medical project

Romania's Nuclearelectrica signs contract with EDF for nuke unit retooling, medical project. Romania's nuclear group Nuclearelectrica (BSE: SNN) has signed two agreements with subsidiaries of the French group EDF aimed at advancing the refurbishing works of Unit 1 at the Cernavoda nuclear plant and the development of the medical radioisotopes project. The contracts were signed with (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]