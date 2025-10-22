Writer Liliana Corobca to represent Romania at European Literature Night in New York

Writer Liliana Corobca to represent Romania at European Literature Night in New York. Writer Liliana Corobca, author of prose, essays, and plays, will represent Romania at the seventh edition of the European Literature Night, which will take place on Thursday, October 23, at the Ukrainian Institute of America in New York. According to a press release from ICR New York, the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]