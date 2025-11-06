Parapet to build over 80 MWp of solar capacity in Romania and Italy for Alerion



Romanian renewable energy contractor Parapet said that it signed seven contracts with Alerion, an Italian player in the green energy sector, listed on the Milan stock exchange market. The solar projects - Sass Maor, Ambiez, D?ne?ti, Sant’Agata, Torremaggiore, Gavorrano, and Grottole Verga - (…)