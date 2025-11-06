 
Romaniapress.com

November 6, 2025

Romanian army signs memorandum with American defense contractor ACS to produce anti-drone turrets
Nov 6, 2025

The American defense technology company Allen Control Systems (or ACS) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Romanian Armed Forces for the joint production of autonomous anti-drone turrets in Romania. ACS recently signed two contracts for the delivery of its autonomous Bullfrog (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Alexandru Rogobete: almost 30% decrease in unjustified sick leaves in the third quarter Alexandru Rogobete, the Minister of Health, announced on Thursday that the measures adopted this summer to reduce unjustified sick leaves have had visible results, registering a decrease of almost 28% for the third quarter, compared to the same period last year.

Bears that enter towns can be shot. Large fines for those who feed them Bears that enter towns and pose a danger to people's lives can be shot immediately, according to an ordinance approved on Thursday, Environment Minister Diana Buzoianu announced. Those who feed the bears will receive a fine of between 10,000 and 30,000 lei.

Ministry of Finance allocates 319.5 million lei for the continuity of social services The Ministry of Finance has decided to allocate 319.5 million lei from the Reserve Fund for financing social services for children, people with disabilities and the elderly across the country.

Senator proposes that the state take over the steel plant in Gala?i A senator proposes that the Romanian state take over the steel plant in Gala?i and list it on the stock exchange. Liberty Gala?i, the largest steel plant in the country, is going through a difficult period from an economic point of view.

Romania's Antitrust Body Raises Concerns Over Acquisition Of La Cocos Store Chain By Schwarz Group Romania's Competition Council has issued a series of competition concerns related to the planned acquisition of La Coco? store chain by the Schwarz Group, which operates the Kaufland and Lidl retail chains in Romania.

Elite NATO pilot training in US features a Romanian as the youngest trainer At 24 years old, Romanian Claudiu Fusaru is the youngest T-38 instructor in the 469th Squadron of the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT), the most complex international program for training NATO fighter pilots. The pilot training program, active since 1981, brings together 14 NATO (…)

Romanian prosecutors conduct searches at one of the largest energy traders in Romania The Romanian General Prosecutor’s Office and the Directorate for the Investigation of Economic Crime conducted searches at companies part of the Tinmar group on Thursday, November 6, Economedia.ro reported. The company, one of the largest energy traders in the country, is allegedly accused of (…)

 


