Agroland Business System 9M 2025 Sales Up 13% To RON299M, Net Profit Rises 65% To RON9.5M. Agroland Business System, the Romanian retail, agriculture and food entrepreneurial group which owns the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, ended the first nine months of 2025 with RON299 million sales, up 13%, and RON9.5 million net profit, 65% higher against 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]