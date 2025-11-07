Bishop of Cluj-Gherla named new head of the Greek-Catholic Church in Romania

The Bishop of Cluj-Gherla, Claudiu Lucian Pop, has been appointed as the new Major Archbishop of the Greek-Catholic Church, a position that became vacant following the passing of 94-year-old Cardinal Lucian Mure?an in September of this year.