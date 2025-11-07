Romanians will see air quality in real time. Ministry of Environment changes reporting method
Nov 7, 2025
Romanians will find out air quality in real time: The Ministry of Environment is changing the monitoring system, moving from 24-hour averages to hourly pollution reporting, to avoid situations in which official sensors show “clean air” during serious pollution episodes.
[Read the article in Mediafax]