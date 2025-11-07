Romanian Authorities Seized Over 186 Million Contraband Cigarettes In Jan-Oct 2025, More Than Three Times The Amount Seized In 2024



Romanian authorities seized over 186 million contraband cigarettes, with an estimated black-market value of RON172.8 million in the first ten of 2025, more than three times the total seizures recorded in 2024, per data aggregated on the www.stopcontrabanda.ro platform, the only real-time tracker (…)