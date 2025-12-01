 
December 1, 2025

Painting by a patient admitted to the Psychiatric Hospital in Sibiu, compared to a work by Bansky
Dec 1, 2025

Painting by a patient admitted to the Psychiatric Hospital in Sibiu, compared to a work by Bansky.

A painting by a patient at the Sibiu Clinical Psychiatric Hospital caught the attention of visitors to the "Hope through Art" exhibition, open at the Brukenthal Palace in Sibiu, for its expressiveness, technique, and message of love for Romania. Experts compare the work to an image by Bansky.

