CNAIR: This is the first national holiday in which historical regions are connected by modern roads



CNAIR: This is the first national holiday in which historical regions are connected by modern roads.

Unification Day is celebrated for the first time with a high-speed road infrastructure connecting Muntenia to Moldova and Oltenia to Dobrogea. This is the observation of Cristian Pistol, general manager of the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR).