Nuclearelectrica Signs Memorandum With US’ Critical Metals For Rare Earth Processing Facility At FPCU Feldioara

Nuclearelectrica Signs Memorandum With US’ Critical Metals For Rare Earth Processing Facility At FPCU Feldioara. Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), a 70% government owned company, on Tuesday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange investors of having signed a non-binding term sheet with Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) to explore the possibility of establishing a joint venture (JVCo). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]