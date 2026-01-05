Bucharest Stock Exchange registers historic 55% growth in 2025, best since 2009

Bucharest Stock Exchange registers historic 55% growth in 2025, best since 2009. Investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange saw the main BET index close at a historic high of 24,439 points in 2025, up 46% from the beginning of the year and 55% if dividends are included, the best annual growth rate since 2009. The last trading session of 2025 confirmed the trend of an (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]