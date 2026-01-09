Statistical Office Provisional Data: Romania's GDP Ticks Up 0.9% YoY In January-September 2025

Statistical Office Provisional Data: Romania's GDP Ticks Up 0.9% YoY In January-September 2025. Romania's economy edged 0.9% higher in unadjusted data and grew by 1.5% in seasonally adjusted data in the January-September 2025 period compared to the same period of 2024, the country's statistics office INS said on Friday (Jan. 9), citing provisional (2) data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]