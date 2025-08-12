Erste Estimates Inflation Peak At 9.2% Year-On-Year In Romania In August, Revises 2025 Forecast Upwards To 8.8%

Erste Estimates Inflation Peak At 9.2% Year-On-Year In Romania In August, Revises 2025 Forecast Upwards To 8.8%. July consumer price index far exceeds expectations at 7.8% year-on-year versus the 6.5% year-on-year expected based on the Bloomberg consensus and accelerating from 5.7% year-on-year in the previous month, says Erste Group, owner of lender BCR in Romania, in a report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]