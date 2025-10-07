The new headquarters of the National Academy of Music in Cluj-Napoca has been inaugurated



The new headquarters of the National Academy of Music in Cluj-Napoca has been inaugurated.

Mediafax Concert hall, music laboratories, studios, rehearsal rooms, and library - the new headquarters of the "Gheorghe Dima" National Academy of Music in Cluj-Napoca was inaugurated in the presence of the Minister of Development, Cseke Attila. The cost of the project was over 252 million lei. (…)