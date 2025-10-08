Nuclearelectrica signed strategic agreements with the French group EDF for the retrofitting of Unit 1 at Cernavoda and the medical radioisotope project



Bucharest, October 8, 2025 â€“ RBJ â€“ Nuclearelectrica Romania signed two agreements with the subsidiaries of the French group EDF. The first agreement, signed with Arabelle Solutions, aims to advance the retrofitting works of Unit 1 at CNE Cernavoda. The second agreement, concluded with Framatome, (â€¦)