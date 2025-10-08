Carmistin Groupâ€™s Interpork Plus Ends 2024 With 27% Decline In Revenue To RON414.6M

Carmistin Groupâ€™s Interpork Plus Ends 2024 With 27% Decline In Revenue To RON414.6M. Interpork Plus, which sells meat and meat preparations, part of the Carmistin group owned by the Paraschiv family, posted RON414.6 million (EUR83.3 million) revenue in 2024, down 27.4% from the previous yearâ€™s RON571.7 million (EUR115.6 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance