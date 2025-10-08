Transilvania Investments Shareholders OK Exit Strategy For Portfolio Restructuring And Release Of Over RON300M Capital

Transilvania Investments Shareholders OK Exit Strategy For Portfolio Restructuring And Release Of Over RON300M Capital. Shareholders of alternative investment fund Transilvania Investments Alliance (stock symbol: TRANSI), among which other alternative investment funds, as well as individual and legal investors, have approved the company's exit strategy which is part of the next strategic plan for implementation (â€¦) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]