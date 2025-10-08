Transport Trade Services Contributes EUR4.5M To European FAIRway Danube II Project

Transport Trade Services Contributes EUR4.5M To European FAIRway Danube II Project. Danube freight forwarder Transport Trade Services (stock symbol: TTS) has announced in a stock market report on October the participation of CNFR Navrom S.A., the operator of TTS Groupâ€™s fleet and the largest company within the group, in the project â€œFAIRway Danube II â€“ next step towards Good (â€¦) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]