Transport Trade Services Contributes EUR4.5M To European FAIRway Danube II Project
Oct 8, 2025
Transport Trade Services Contributes EUR4.5M To European FAIRway Danube II Project.
Danube freight forwarder Transport Trade Services (stock symbol: TTS) has announced in a stock market report on October the participation of CNFR Navrom S.A., the operator of TTS Groupâ€™s fleet and the largest company within the group, in the project â€œFAIRway Danube II â€“ next step towards Good (â€¦)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]