National Bank of Romania decided to keep the monetary policy rate at 6.50 percent per annum



In its meeting of 8 October 2025, the Board of the National Bank of Romania decided the following: >>> to keep the monetary policy rate at 6.50 percent per annum; >>> to leave unchanged the lending (Lombard) facility rate at 7.50 percent per annum and the deposit facility (â€¦)