Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds to headline next year’s Summer Well Festival in Romania
Oct 7, 2025
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds to headline next year’s Summer Well Festival in Romania.
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will perform at the 15th edition of the Summer Well Festival, scheduled to take place between August 7 and 9, 2026, at the ?tirbey Domain in Buftea, close to Bucharest, the organizers announced. Tickets are already available on the event’s website, with early bird (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]