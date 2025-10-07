Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds to headline next year’s Summer Well Festival in Romania

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds to headline next year’s Summer Well Festival in Romania. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will perform at the 15th edition of the Summer Well Festival, scheduled to take place between August 7 and 9, 2026, at the ?tirbey Domain in Buftea, close to Bucharest, the organizers announced. Tickets are already available on the event’s website, with early bird (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]